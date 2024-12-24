ICC's Hybrid Venue Strategy: India-Pakistan Rivalry on Neutral Grounds
The ICC has announced the schedule for the Champions Trophy, confirming that India's matches will be held in Dubai, including a much-anticipated clash with Pakistan. The tournament features eight top teams and will operate under a hybrid venue model due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with all Indian matches set to be played in Dubai. A high-stakes encounter between traditional rivals India and Pakistan will take place on February 23, 2023.
This decision comes after months of deliberation, ensuring India's fixtures are held at a neutral location due to existing diplomatic strains with Pakistan. The hybrid venue model has been agreed upon and will extend to future ICC events, including the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India.
The Champions Trophy will see a total of 15 matches, with at least ten games hosted in Pakistan. Despite initial resistance, the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to this arrangement, allowing the tournament to proceed without disruption.
