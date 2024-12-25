Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Twins deal LHP Jovani Moran to Red Sox for INF Mickey Gasper

The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Mickey Gasper from the Red Sox on Tuesday, sending left-hander Jovani Moran to Boston. Gasper, 29, made his major league debut in 2024 with the Red Sox, going hitless with four walks and one run in 18 at-bats over 13 games.

Report: 3 MLB teams paying bulk of record $311M in luxury taxes

The three teams in the two biggest markets will pay more than 84 percent of the $311.31 million in luxury taxes assessed by Major League Baseball. Front Office Sports reported Tuesday that while nine teams owe a tax, it's the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers ($103 million) and the New York teams -- Mets ($97.1 million) and Yankees ($62.5 million) -- who are receiving the biggest tax bills for 2024.

Cardinals lose OTs Paris Johnson Jr., Jonah Williams to knee injuries

The Arizona Cardinals' starting offensive tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams, will miss the rest of the season because of knee injuries. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon initially ruled them out on Tuesday for Saturday's game at the Los Angeles Rams (9-6), then the team later placed them on injured reserve. Arizona (7-8) has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (shoulder) questionable vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens leading receiver Zay Flowers is questionable for Wednesday's game against the host Houston Texans because of a shoulder issue. Flowers was listed on the team's injury report after missing practice on Sunday and Monday and being limited on Tuesday.

Heat G Dru Smith (Achilles tendon) out for season

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon. Smith was injured on a non-contact play during Miami's 110-95 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and needed assistance to leave the court.

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb won't return this season

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb will not be activated Wednesday when his 21-day window to return concludes, coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday. The decision means Chubb will miss the entire 2024 season after trying to recover from a devastating knee injury he sustained in a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 31, 2023.

Sport-No standing still as innovation and change beckon in new sporting year

As a jam-packed sporting year featuring a much-praised Olympic Games and four continental soccer tournaments rolls to a close it is tempting to expect that 2025 will be a more sedate one. But that is not the nature of a sports industry continually evolving to sate the thirst of a demanding public that seemingly can never get enough of their chosen product.

Aaron Rodgers on his Jets future: 'You should ask Woody'

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that if he plays a 21st NFL season in 2025, he'd like to do so with the New York Jets. But he's tried to turn the spotlight on the team's owner, Woody Johnson, when the topic of his future arises. Asked Tuesday whether he believes the organization wanted him back next year following another disappointing campaign, Rodgers acknowledged that several decision-makers have to be put in place before the Jets plan their future. New York fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season.

Fire, M Gaston Gimenez agree to terminate contract

The Chicago Fire and midfielder Gaston Gimenez, who played for the club for the past five years, reached an agreement to terminate his contract on Tuesday. Gimenez, 33, joined the Fire in 2020 as a designated player after playing nearly a decade in his native Argentina.

Michael Jordan's 23XI team disputes NASCAR's 'tired' case

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, filed a brief requesting to deny NASCAR's stay for a preliminary injunction that would block the groups from participating as charter teams in 2025, Sportico reported. Last week, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell granted a request from 23XI and Front Row to be able to race under a pair of charters transferred from Stewart-Haas Racing.

