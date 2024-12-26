Andy Pycroft Achieves Historic Century as Match Referee

In a significant milestone for international cricket, former Zimbabwean captain Andy Pycroft has become the fourth person to officiate 100 men's Test matches as a match referee, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday. Pycroft's landmark moment came during the Boxing Day Test amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pycroft's cricketing journey includes playing three Tests and 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Zimbabwe from 1983 to 1992. His achievement aligns him with an exclusive club of match referees, notably following ex-Sri Lankan batsman Ranjan Madugalle who holds the record for most officiated men's Test matches at 225. New Zealand's Jeff Crowe and England's Chris Broad are the only others to reach the milestone, with 125 and 123 matches served, respectively.

Expressing his gratitude, Pycroft remarked on the profound honor of being part of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, acknowledging the ICC for its unwavering support. He emphasized the rewarding nature of his career and expressed gratitude towards his fellow officials and family for their unwavering backing throughout his extensive journey.

