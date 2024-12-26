Left Menu

Australia Sets Base in Boxing Day Test Amidst Bumrah's Brilliance

India restricted Australia to 311 for 6 at the close of play on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. Debutant Sam Konstas impressed with 60 runs, while established players like Labuschagne and Smith contributed significantly. India's Jasprit Bumrah turned the game with three critical wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:39 IST
Australia Sets Base in Boxing Day Test Amidst Bumrah's Brilliance
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, Australia found themselves at 311 for 6 by stumps. It was a day that saw both debut brilliance and veteran reliability come to the fore.

Sam Konstas, playing his first test, made an instant impact with a thrilling half-century, ensuring Australia set a solid foundation. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith showcased their batting prowess on a favourable surface, notching up fifties each.

India's bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah, was once again pivotal, claiming three wickets for 75 runs. His crucial strikes included dismantling Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, giving India momentum before the day's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024