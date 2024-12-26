Australia Sets Base in Boxing Day Test Amidst Bumrah's Brilliance

On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, Australia found themselves at 311 for 6 by stumps. It was a day that saw both debut brilliance and veteran reliability come to the fore.

Sam Konstas, playing his first test, made an instant impact with a thrilling half-century, ensuring Australia set a solid foundation. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith showcased their batting prowess on a favourable surface, notching up fifties each.

India's bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah, was once again pivotal, claiming three wickets for 75 runs. His crucial strikes included dismantling Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, giving India momentum before the day's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)