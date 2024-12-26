Australia Sets Base in Boxing Day Test Amidst Bumrah's Brilliance
India restricted Australia to 311 for 6 at the close of play on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. Debutant Sam Konstas impressed with 60 runs, while established players like Labuschagne and Smith contributed significantly. India's Jasprit Bumrah turned the game with three critical wickets.
- Country:
- Australia
On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, Australia found themselves at 311 for 6 by stumps. It was a day that saw both debut brilliance and veteran reliability come to the fore.
Sam Konstas, playing his first test, made an instant impact with a thrilling half-century, ensuring Australia set a solid foundation. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith showcased their batting prowess on a favourable surface, notching up fifties each.
India's bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah, was once again pivotal, claiming three wickets for 75 runs. His crucial strikes included dismantling Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, giving India momentum before the day's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cummins Defends Batting Line-Up Amidst Calls for Sam Konstas
Thrilling Debut by Teen Talent Sam Konstas in Fourth Test Showdown
Rising Star Sam Konstas Prepares for Boxing Day Test Debut
Young Star Sam Konstas Prepares for Potential International Debut
Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Poised for Historic Test Debut