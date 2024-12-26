Key Injuries and Records: An Eventful Week in Sports

The sporting world witnessed a series of notable events and injuries this week, affecting major teams and players. Among the highlights, Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the concussion protocol, leading to practice estimation impacts, while his temporary stand-in, Kenny Pickett, was noted with rib issues.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers faced a challenge as Anthony Davis left the game against the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury. On the contrary, Kansas City Chiefs celebrated tight end Travis Kelce's franchise record 77th receiving touchdown. This triumph came during their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, securing their top playoff seed in the AFC.

Elsewhere, Lamar Jackson shattered the quarterback career rushing records, surpassing Michael Vick. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis exited games due to injuries. In a reflective moment, basketball legend Stephen Curry discussed the nearing end of his illustrious career. Amidst these developments, Aaron Rodgers spoke about his prospects with the New York Jets, casting focus on decisions by the team's ownership.

