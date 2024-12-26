Left Menu

Key Injuries and Records: An Eventful Week in Sports

Recent sports news highlights include Jalen Hurts and Anthony Davis dealing with injuries, Travis Kelce setting a Chiefs record, and Stephen Curry contemplating his career's end. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson broke the QB rushing record, and Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis suffered mid-game injuries. Aaron Rodgers discussed his uncertain future with the Jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:27 IST
Key Injuries and Records: An Eventful Week in Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sporting world witnessed a series of notable events and injuries this week, affecting major teams and players. Among the highlights, Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the concussion protocol, leading to practice estimation impacts, while his temporary stand-in, Kenny Pickett, was noted with rib issues.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers faced a challenge as Anthony Davis left the game against the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury. On the contrary, Kansas City Chiefs celebrated tight end Travis Kelce's franchise record 77th receiving touchdown. This triumph came during their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, securing their top playoff seed in the AFC.

Elsewhere, Lamar Jackson shattered the quarterback career rushing records, surpassing Michael Vick. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis exited games due to injuries. In a reflective moment, basketball legend Stephen Curry discussed the nearing end of his illustrious career. Amidst these developments, Aaron Rodgers spoke about his prospects with the New York Jets, casting focus on decisions by the team's ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024