Left Menu

Nintendo's Switch 2: Record Demand Signals Gaming Revolution in Japan

Nintendo's new Switch 2 gaming device has sparked massive demand, with 2.2 million lottery applications in Japan alone. Unable to meet initial demand, Nintendo is ramping up production amid U.S.-China trade tensions. Priced at $449.99 in the U.S., it's set to continue Nintendo's successful hardware legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 05:59 IST
Nintendo's Switch 2: Record Demand Signals Gaming Revolution in Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Enthusiastic gamers in Japan have inundated Nintendo with 2.2 million lottery applications for the company's new Switch 2 device, as announced on Wednesday. The demand significantly exceeds Nintendo's expectations and their current capacity for the June 5 release date, highlighting a burgeoning appetite for the upgraded console.

Despite ramping up production, the initial supply will fall short, noted Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal, leading to a 4% rise in Nintendo's shares on Thursday morning in Tokyo. The Switch 2's rollout poses a logistical challenge amid a complex supply chain, affected by the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Switch 2 follows its predecessor's remarkable success, which sold 2.7 million units globally in its first month. Goyal suggests the new device could herald an unprecedented hardware cycle for Nintendo. Retailing for 49,980 yen in Japan, the device offers improved features like a bigger screen and better graphics, underscoring Nintendo's market strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025