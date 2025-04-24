Left Menu

Executed Convict Offers Final Apology for Grisly Crime

Moises Sandoval Mendoza, executed for the 2004 murder of Rachelle O'Neil Tolleson, expressed remorse to the victim's family before his death. Mendoza apologized extensively in English and Spanish and confessed to the crime, which involved strangulation, stabbing, and burning the victim's body.

Moises Sandoval Mendoza, convicted of the gruesome strangulation and stabbing death of Rachelle O'Neil Tolleson, was executed on Wednesday evening in Huntsville, Texas. The execution proceeded as victim's relatives watched on, bringing an end to the case that began with Tolleson's murder over 20 years ago.

Before receiving a lethal injection, Mendoza addressed the victim's family, expressing regret and apologizing for his actions. Speaking directly to Tolleson's parents and relatives, he acknowledged the irreparable loss he had caused. The statement came as Mendoza's spiritual advisor concluded a prayer session.

Mendoza's confession included details of criminal activities such as strangling and stabbing Tolleson, and then setting her body ablaze to eliminate evidence. Despite petitions and appeals, including a bid to stay his execution, higher courts dismissed his claims. Mendoza's execution marks the third in Texas this year, continuing the state's storied history with capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

