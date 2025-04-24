Left Menu

Unyielding Assault: Kyiv and Kharkiv Caught in Missile and Drone Attack

A coordinated Russian missile and drone attack ignited fires across Kyiv, wounding 21, including three children. Multiple fires raged in the Sviatoshynskyi district, trapping residents under rubble. Meanwhile, Kharkiv endured seven missile strikes and a drone incursion, shattering windows but reporting no casualties.

Updated: 24-04-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 05:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A simultaneous Russian missile and drone assault ignited several fires across Kyiv, significantly injuring 21 people, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, six incidents of fire occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district, causing considerable damage and leaving 21 people hospitalized, including three children. Some residents found themselves trapped beneath the rubble initially.

Other parts of the city also reported blazes and falling metal debris. In Kharkiv, located 30 km from the Russian border, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that seven missiles had hit diverse locations, damaging high-rise windows but not causing casualties. Additionally, a drone attack followed, though it produced no further injuries.

