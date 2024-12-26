Drama Unfolds on Boxing Day: Kohli's Clash with Konstas Grabs Attention

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground brought intense excitement and unexpected drama. A fiery exchange between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The incident, which occurred when the two players walked into each other and exchanged words, is under review by the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials. Australia's Usman Khawaja and umpire Michael Gough attempted to defuse the situation, according to cricket.com.au. Match referee Andy Pycroft is set to examine the altercation closely.

During the second session, Konstas told Channel 7 that he wasn't fully aware of the clash due to wearing his gloves, describing the incident as a typical cricket occurrence. The ICC's Code of Conduct prohibits deliberate physical contact, which could result in penalties. Meanwhile, Konstas made an impressive debut with a 60-run innings, adding to the high stakes of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)