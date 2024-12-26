Left Menu

Drama Unfolds on Boxing Day: Kohli's Clash with Konstas Grabs Attention

The Boxing Day Test match saw Virat Kohli in a heated exchange with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, adding drama to the day. ICC officials will review the incident, which may lead to penalties. The game, crucial for both India and Australia's World Test Championship chances, keeps fans on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:39 IST
Drama Unfolds on Boxing Day: Kohli's Clash with Konstas Grabs Attention
Fans (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground brought intense excitement and unexpected drama. A fiery exchange between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The incident, which occurred when the two players walked into each other and exchanged words, is under review by the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials. Australia's Usman Khawaja and umpire Michael Gough attempted to defuse the situation, according to cricket.com.au. Match referee Andy Pycroft is set to examine the altercation closely.

During the second session, Konstas told Channel 7 that he wasn't fully aware of the clash due to wearing his gloves, describing the incident as a typical cricket occurrence. The ICC's Code of Conduct prohibits deliberate physical contact, which could result in penalties. Meanwhile, Konstas made an impressive debut with a 60-run innings, adding to the high stakes of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024