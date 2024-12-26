Kohli's Bumper Controversy at Melbourne's Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli's conduct was put under scrutiny after a shoulder clash with Australian teen debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The incident provoked crowd reactions but did not deter Konstas's performance.

After the clash, which occurred as Konstas walked to speak with his batting partner Usman Khawaja, Kohli was booed by the crowd. Umpire Michael Gough and Khawaja intervened to calm the situation. Former cricketers Ricky Ponting and Michael Vaughan decried Kohli's actions, questioning his response to a 19-year-old player.

Despite the minor controversy, Konstas continued to excel, hitting Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah for a six and reaching a score of 60. The ICC has not confirmed reports of Kohli accepting a reduction in his match fee for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)