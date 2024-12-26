Historic Debut: Bosch's First-Ball Wicket Stuns Pakistan

South African fast bowler Corbin Bosch achieved a memorable debut by dismissing Pakistan's captain Shan Masood with his first ball in test cricket. This left Pakistan faltering at 88 for four on day one of the test at Centurion.

Bosch, who stepped into the team due to injuries among regular bowlers, skillfully utilized the opportunity at his home ground by claiming two wickets in the opening session. He joined elite ranks as the 25th cricketer to take a wicket with their first delivery in test cricket.

The South African team, overtaking Pakistan's initial resistance, aims to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final by winning at least one of their two tests against Pakistan. Their recent winning streak enhances their prospects for the championship final at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)