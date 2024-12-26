Virat Kohli Fined After On-Field Altercation with Debutant
India's cricket superstar Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee for a physical altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test. The incident occurred during the 10th over at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and was resolved without a formal hearing as Kohli accepted the proposed sanctions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Virat Kohli, India's renowned cricketer, faced disciplinary action on Thursday after a physical altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the opening day of the fourth Test match.
The incident took place in the 10th over when the two players' shoulders collided, followed by a verbal exchange. The on-field umpires intervened shortly after the incident.
Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee and received a demerit point. He accepted the sanctions without a formal hearing, following a charge under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement