Virat Kohli Fined After On-Field Altercation with Debutant

Virat Kohli, India's renowned cricketer, faced disciplinary action on Thursday after a physical altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the opening day of the fourth Test match.

The incident took place in the 10th over when the two players' shoulders collided, followed by a verbal exchange. The on-field umpires intervened shortly after the incident.

Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee and received a demerit point. He accepted the sanctions without a formal hearing, following a charge under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

