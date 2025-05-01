Left Menu

US Urges India-Pakistan Tension De-escalation Post-Pahalgam Attack

The US encouraged India and Pakistan to reduce tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed cooperation against terrorism with both nations' leaders. He urged Pakistan to cooperate in investigating the attack and both countries to engage in dialogue to maintain peace in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 04:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, the United States has called on India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and work towards regional peace. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with the leaders of both nations, stressing the importance of cooperation against terrorism.

During a conversation with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his condolences over the loss of life in the attack, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths. He reiterated the US commitment to supporting India in counter-terrorism efforts.

Speaking with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio urged a swift investigation into the April 22 attack and called for improved bilateral communication to prevent further escalation. Both leaders affirmed their dedication to holding terrorists responsible for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

