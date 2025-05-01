US Urges India-Pakistan Tension De-escalation Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, the United States has called on India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and work towards regional peace. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with the leaders of both nations, stressing the importance of cooperation against terrorism.

During a conversation with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his condolences over the loss of life in the attack, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths. He reiterated the US commitment to supporting India in counter-terrorism efforts.

Speaking with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio urged a swift investigation into the April 22 attack and called for improved bilateral communication to prevent further escalation. Both leaders affirmed their dedication to holding terrorists responsible for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)