Sean Williams Shines in Boxing Day Test Thriller

Zimbabwe's cricketer, Sean Williams, scored an unbeaten 145, leading his team to 363 for four before bad light halted play on the first day of the test against Afghanistan. This test marks Zimbabwe's first Boxing Day test in 28 years, featuring contributions from debutant Ben Curran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:15 IST
Sean Williams played a crucial innings for Zimbabwe, scoring an unbeaten 145 on the first day of the test against Afghanistan at the Queens Sports Club. The 38-year-old's impressive performance ensured a solid foundation for the hosts, who ended the day at 363 for four wickets.

Zimbabwe hasn't hosted a Boxing Day test for nearly three decades. Their impressive start was supported by debutant Ben Curran, who hit a notable 68, and Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who added 46 runs. Curran hails from a cricketing family, being the brother of England players Sam and Tom Curran.

This encounter marks a rare test outing for both Zimbabwe and Afghanistan this year, with both sides seeking to capitalize on this noteworthy fixture following recent losses against other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

