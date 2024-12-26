Sean Williams Shines in Boxing Day Test Thriller

Sean Williams played a crucial innings for Zimbabwe, scoring an unbeaten 145 on the first day of the test against Afghanistan at the Queens Sports Club. The 38-year-old's impressive performance ensured a solid foundation for the hosts, who ended the day at 363 for four wickets.

Zimbabwe hasn't hosted a Boxing Day test for nearly three decades. Their impressive start was supported by debutant Ben Curran, who hit a notable 68, and Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who added 46 runs. Curran hails from a cricketing family, being the brother of England players Sam and Tom Curran.

This encounter marks a rare test outing for both Zimbabwe and Afghanistan this year, with both sides seeking to capitalize on this noteworthy fixture following recent losses against other nations.

