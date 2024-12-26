Heart-Stopping Moment: Fabianski's Injury Shakes West Ham vs Southampton Match

West Ham's Premier League clash with Southampton was marred by a distressing incident involving their goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski, who had to be stretchered off following an on-field injury.

The match was paused for nearly eight minutes as the 39-year-old Polish shot-stopper received medical attention after a collision during a corner kick at St Mary's Stadium.

Fabianski's substitution by Alphonse Areola in the 36th minute saw Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale displaying exemplary sportsmanship by sprinting across the field to offer his support. The departing Fabianski received a warm round of applause from the crowd.

