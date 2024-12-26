Mohun Bagan's Dominant Comeback: A Second-Half Surge Secures Victory Over Punjab FC

In a thrilling encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant reasserted their dominance with a 3-1 win over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season match held on Thursday.

The game kicked off with Punjab FC drawing first blood through a spectacular strike from young midfielder Ricky Shabong. His effort caught the Bagan defense off-guard, setting an early lead for the hosts. However, Mohun Bagan responded with vigor in the second half.

Alberto Rodriguez's two goals and Jamie Maclaren's penalty saw Bagan overturn the deficit and clinch the victory. Despite a spirited defensive effort from Punjab FC, a red card to Ezequiel Vidal tilted the match in Bagan's favor. The win puts Bagan five points clear at the top, further strengthening their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)