Left Menu

Mohun Bagan's Dominant Comeback: A Second-Half Surge Secures Victory Over Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant overcame a challenging start to secure a 3-1 victory against Punjab FC in the ISL 2024-25 season. Despite an early setback, Bagan's Rodriguez led the comeback with two goals, while Maclaren sealed the win, maintaining Bagan's lead at the top of the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:28 IST
Mohun Bagan's Dominant Comeback: A Second-Half Surge Secures Victory Over Punjab FC
Alberto Rodriguez (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant reasserted their dominance with a 3-1 win over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season match held on Thursday.

The game kicked off with Punjab FC drawing first blood through a spectacular strike from young midfielder Ricky Shabong. His effort caught the Bagan defense off-guard, setting an early lead for the hosts. However, Mohun Bagan responded with vigor in the second half.

Alberto Rodriguez's two goals and Jamie Maclaren's penalty saw Bagan overturn the deficit and clinch the victory. Despite a spirited defensive effort from Punjab FC, a red card to Ezequiel Vidal tilted the match in Bagan's favor. The win puts Bagan five points clear at the top, further strengthening their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024