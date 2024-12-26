Left Menu

Patna Pirates Cruise into Semi-Finals with Commanding Win Over U Mumba

Patna Pirates secured a berth in PKL Season 11 semi-finals with a decisive 31-23 victory against U Mumba. Ayan Lohchab led the charge for the three-time champions, who will face Dabang Delhi KC next. The clash showcased strategic plays and intense competition at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

In a crucial showdown at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, the Patna Pirates showcased their formidable pedigree by overcoming U Mumba 31-23. The win secured them the last semi-final spot at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, driven by Ayan Lohchab's impressive ten points, which included eight raid points. Gurdeep contributed significantly by keeping U Mumba at bay with a High 5 performance.

The Pirates started strong, inflicting an early All-Out on U Mumba just over eight minutes into the game. Lohchab's leadership filled the gap left by Devank Dalal's brief absence from the mat, supported ably by fellow defenders. Despite U Mumba's efforts to equal the score, they were consistently thwarted by Patna's defense, including remarkable performances by Gurdeep and Ankit.

In the second half, Ayan's persistent raids kept the pressure on U Mumba. His Super Tackle against Ajit Chouhan further exemplified Patna's tactical dominance. U Mumba's late efforts, including contributions from Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and substitute M Dhanasekar, weren't enough as the Pirates expertly ran down the clock, securing their place in the semi-finals against Dabang Delhi KC.

