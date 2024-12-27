Roberto Mancini Dismisses Interference Allegations in Saudi Arabia Coaching Tenure

Roberto Mancini, who recently stepped down from his coaching role with Saudi Arabia's national soccer team, has strongly refuted allegations of interference during his tenure.

The Italian coach, whose contract ended on October 24, clarified that throughout his career, player selection remained his prerogative, and his stint in Saudi Arabia was fruitful.

As speculation swirls, Mancini advised media outlets to concentrate on their domestic teams rather than spreading misinformation. Saudi Arabia, contenders in the Arabian Gulf Cup, are set to encounter Iraq in their pursuit of a semi-final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)