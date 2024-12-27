Left Menu

Roberto Mancini Dismisses Interference Allegations in Saudi Arabia Coaching Tenure

Roberto Mancini, former coach of the Saudi Arabia soccer team, denied facing any interference during his tenure. He assured that his experience in Saudi Arabia was positive despite the team's recent performance and urged media to avoid spreading unverified rumors. The national team faces Iraq next in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:01 IST
Roberto Mancini Dismisses Interference Allegations in Saudi Arabia Coaching Tenure
Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini, who recently stepped down from his coaching role with Saudi Arabia's national soccer team, has strongly refuted allegations of interference during his tenure.

The Italian coach, whose contract ended on October 24, clarified that throughout his career, player selection remained his prerogative, and his stint in Saudi Arabia was fruitful.

As speculation swirls, Mancini advised media outlets to concentrate on their domestic teams rather than spreading misinformation. Saudi Arabia, contenders in the Arabian Gulf Cup, are set to encounter Iraq in their pursuit of a semi-final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024