South Korea Enters the Race: 2031 Asian Cup Host Contention Intensifies

South Korea has officially entered the competition to host the 2031 Asian Cup, joining other countries like Australia, UAE, and Indonesia. With strong infrastructure, Korea presents a strong case. The host will be announced in 2026 after thorough AFC evaluations.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

The race to host the 2031 Asian Cup took a significant turn on Friday with South Korea's football association announcing their intent to host the continental championship. Several nations, including Australia, UAE, and a coalition of Central Asian countries, are vying for the prestigious event.

In a statement, the Korea Football Association revealed that they submitted their 'Expression of Interest to Host' to the Asian Football Confederation. Korea's robust infrastructure, built for the 2002 World Cup, bolsters their bid as a strong candidate.

With UAE among the frontrunners, the AFC anticipates hosting four consecutive editions in the Gulf region. However, South Korea's entry adds a twist. The process now moves to bidding document submissions and evaluations, culminating in the host announcement in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

