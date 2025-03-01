Left Menu

South Korea Joins Fierce Battle for 2031 Asian Cup Hosting Rights

South Korea enters the race to host the 2031 Asian Cup, competing against the UAE, Kuwait, and joint Central Asian bids. The Koreans, who last hosted in 1960, seek to end their hosting hiatus amidst strong Gulf state influence in Asian football. The decision is expected by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has thrown its hat into the ring for the 2031 Asian Cup hosting rights, sparking a fierce competition with Gulf states intent on leveraging their regional clout. This move comes as South Korea, which last hosted the tournament in 1960, aims to reclaim the rights after decades.

The Korea Football Association, led by President Chung Myung-gyu, confirmed their bid amid previous challenges, including a scandal involving national team coach appointments. With the deadline for expressions of interest now closed, South Korea faces a competitive field that includes the UAE, Kuwait, and a Central Asian alliance of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Having lost the hosting rights to Qatar for the 2023 tournament, South Korea seeks to break the dominance of Gulf nations hosting consecutive finals and is on a mission to assert their presence in Asian football. A decision on the 2031 host is anticipated by 2027, providing ample time for negotiation and lobbying within AFC circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

