Race Heats Up to Host 2031 Men's Asian Cup

Australia has submitted an expression of interest to host the 2031 men's Asian Cup, while Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan have made a joint bid. Football Australia confirmed the bid, emphasizing its commitment to the sport. The AFC will consider previous hosts and new applicants in their decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 06:27 IST
Australia has thrown its hat into the ring for hosting the 2031 men's Asian Cup, submitting an expression of interest to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), as confirmed by Football Australia on Tuesday.

Alongside Australia's bid, Central Asian nations Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan have jointly expressed their willingness to host the prestigious tournament, marking their first hosting bid for the men's event. The move aligns with Uzbekistan's upcoming role in organizing the women's Asian Cup in 2029.

Other potential hosts that have shown interest for the 2031 event include the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Indonesia. The anticipated decision by the AFC will take into account both new and experienced hosts when selecting the venue for the event, set to follow the 2027 competition in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

