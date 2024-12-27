Left Menu

Australia's Strong Start on Day 2 of the Fourth Test

Australia had a strong first innings on day two of the fourth Test against India, amassing 454 for seven wickets. Standout performances include Steve Smith's unbeaten 139 runs and solid contributions from Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Konstas. Indian bowlers Bumrah and Jadeja claimed key wickets.

Updated: 27-12-2024 07:12 IST
Australia's Strong Start on Day 2 of the Fourth Test
On day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia, Australia has set a commanding position with an impressive score of 454 for seven by lunch. The Australian team displayed exceptional coordination as they continued their innings from the overnight score of 311 for six.

Steve Smith played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten at 139 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Konstas provided solid performances with 72 and 60 runs, respectively. Usman Khawaja also contributed significantly with his 57-run knock before falling to Bumrah.

India's bowling was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took three wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja, who scalped two. Despite their efforts, India's bowlers struggled to contain the Australian batsmen, who fired on all cylinders, boosting Australia's prospects in the crucial match.

