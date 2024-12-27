Left Menu

Smith's Stellar Century Puts Australia on Top in Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith's century led Australia to a total of 474 on day two of the Boxing Day Test against India. Alongside a 144-run partnership with Pat Cummins, Smith's innings was crucial. India’s bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took key wickets as Australia capitalized on favorable conditions.

Steve Smith showcased exceptional skill with a century that lifted Australia to a formidable 474 runs on day two of the Boxing Day Test against India.

After resuming at 311 for six overnight, the Australian side added 163 more to their score, thanks to Smith's innings and his crucial 144-run partnership with captain Pat Cummins, who contributed 49 runs.

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were pivotal in claiming Australia's wickets, sharing seven between them, while Akash Deep added two to his record. Australia's innings also saw significant contributions from Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, and Usman Khawaja on day one as they capitalized on a favorable batting surface.

