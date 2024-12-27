Aiden Markram Shines Amidst Intense Pressure in Test Against Pakistan

South African cricketer Aiden Markram stood just 19 runs away from a test century at lunchtime on Friday. By the second day of the first test, South Africa had reached 180-5 in response to Pakistan's 211. Despite pressures from previous low scores, Markram delivered a chanceless innings, underscoring his indispensability to the team as they trailed by 31 runs with five wickets still in hand at Centurion.

Heading into the afternoon session, Markram, resuming on 81, paired with Kyle Verreynne, who remained at zero, aimed to tilt the match in favor of the hosts. A victory would propel South Africa into next June's World Test Championship final. However, Pakistan maintained a foothold in the match, capturing crucial wickets of captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham during Friday morning's play.

The day began at 82-3, with a partnership between Markram and Bavuma adding 54 runs before Bavuma edged Aamer Jamal's delivery, leading to his dismissal for 31. Bedingham displayed aggression, scoring 30 off 33 balls, before an extra bounce from Naseem Shah forced an edge to slip. Markram, advancing from his overnight score of 47, surpassed the 50-run mark swiftly, while Pakistan sought breakthroughs. With the World Test Championship finals within reach, South Africa faced immense pressure to win at least one of the two-match series against Pakistan.

