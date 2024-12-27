Kerala Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals in Senior Men's National Handball Championship
Kerala defeated Jammu and Kashmir 33-28 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the 53rd Senior Men's National Handball Championship, topping their pool with three consecutive wins. They will face Himachal Pradesh next. Other teams advancing include Haryana, West Bengal, Railways, Andhra Pradesh, and more.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Changanassery | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:15 IST
In a gripping showdown at the 53rd Senior Men's National Handball Championship, Kerala triumphed over Jammu and Kashmir with a 33-28 win, securing a place in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.
The victory marked Kerala's third consecutive win, helping them emerge as the pool toppers. Their next challenge will be against Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
Joining Kerala in the pre-quarterfinal stage are teams from Haryana, West Bengal, Railways, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and several other states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
History will never forgive those not allowing level playing field in House: Sibal after Oppn's move against VP
Reliance Power Soars After Record Solar Project Win
Maharashtra Government Faces Criticism Over Priorities Following Parbhani Violence
Kashmir Valley Embraces First Winter Chill with Snowfall
Delhi Anganwadis Introduce Nutrition-Loaded Winter Treats