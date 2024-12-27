Kerala Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals in Senior Men's National Handball Championship

In a gripping showdown at the 53rd Senior Men's National Handball Championship, Kerala triumphed over Jammu and Kashmir with a 33-28 win, securing a place in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

The victory marked Kerala's third consecutive win, helping them emerge as the pool toppers. Their next challenge will be against Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Joining Kerala in the pre-quarterfinal stage are teams from Haryana, West Bengal, Railways, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and several other states.

