Left Menu

Kerala Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals in Senior Men's National Handball Championship

Kerala defeated Jammu and Kashmir 33-28 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the 53rd Senior Men's National Handball Championship, topping their pool with three consecutive wins. They will face Himachal Pradesh next. Other teams advancing include Haryana, West Bengal, Railways, Andhra Pradesh, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Changanassery | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:15 IST
Kerala Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals in Senior Men's National Handball Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping showdown at the 53rd Senior Men's National Handball Championship, Kerala triumphed over Jammu and Kashmir with a 33-28 win, securing a place in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

The victory marked Kerala's third consecutive win, helping them emerge as the pool toppers. Their next challenge will be against Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Joining Kerala in the pre-quarterfinal stage are teams from Haryana, West Bengal, Railways, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and several other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024