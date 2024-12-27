Left Menu

Corbin Bosch: A Record-Breaking Debut at Centurion

South Africa's newcomer Corbin Bosch made history with a standout performance in the first Test against Pakistan. Bosch excelled both with the ball and the bat, hitting an unbeaten 81 runs, a record for a debutant at number nine. His early wicket-taking added to South Africa's dominance.

Updated: 27-12-2024 22:08 IST
Corbin Bosch (Photo: @ProteasMenCSA/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African cricket debutant Corbin Bosch etched his name in the record books with a sensational performance on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion. Bosch, proving to be a one-man force, dazzled both with his batting and bowling, leaving a lasting impression on the match and fans alike.

Batting at number nine in his inaugural innings, Bosch delivered a powerful 81 not out off 93 balls, an unprecedented achievement for a debutant at this position. His innings, highlighted by 15 boundaries and a strike rate of 87.10, surpassed the previous record held by Sri Lankan Milan Rathnayake.

Bosch's efforts with the bat amplified South Africa's lead, closing their innings at 301 with a 90-run advantage over Pakistan. Notably, on the series' opening day, Bosch had already made history by taking a wicket with the first ball of his Test career, joining an elite group of bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

