Corbin Bosch: A Record-Breaking Debut at Centurion

South African cricket debutant Corbin Bosch etched his name in the record books with a sensational performance on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion. Bosch, proving to be a one-man force, dazzled both with his batting and bowling, leaving a lasting impression on the match and fans alike.

Batting at number nine in his inaugural innings, Bosch delivered a powerful 81 not out off 93 balls, an unprecedented achievement for a debutant at this position. His innings, highlighted by 15 boundaries and a strike rate of 87.10, surpassed the previous record held by Sri Lankan Milan Rathnayake.

Bosch's efforts with the bat amplified South Africa's lead, closing their innings at 301 with a 90-run advantage over Pakistan. Notably, on the series' opening day, Bosch had already made history by taking a wicket with the first ball of his Test career, joining an elite group of bowlers.

