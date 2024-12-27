French Skier Faces Urgent Surgery After Training Fall

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is set to have surgery to address a brain bleed incurred after a fall during World Cup downhill training in Bormio, Italy. The French Ski Federation disclosed the news on Friday, stating the decision was made with Italian surgeons to operate on Sarrazin.

Sarrazin, who had previously triumphed at the venue, was lifted to hospital by helicopter after losing control in his second practice run. Initial reports confirmed he was conscious post-fall. Doctors have opted to drain a subdural haematoma following further examination of Sarrazin's condition.

Stephane Bulle, the French Alpine skiing team's doctor, noted Sarrazin remains under surveillance despite consciousness. The 30-year-old had clocked the fastest time during the first training run prior to the accident. Sarrazin has a record of winning three downhill races and a Super-G race in the previous World Cup.

