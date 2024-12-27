Left Menu

French Skier Faces Urgent Surgery After Training Fall

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin will undergo surgery for a brain bleed following a fall during World Cup downhill training in Bormio. Despite being conscious after the accident, doctors decided to drain a subdural haematoma. Sarrazin is a notable figure, with several past World Cup victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:32 IST
French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is set to have surgery to address a brain bleed incurred after a fall during World Cup downhill training in Bormio, Italy. The French Ski Federation disclosed the news on Friday, stating the decision was made with Italian surgeons to operate on Sarrazin.

Sarrazin, who had previously triumphed at the venue, was lifted to hospital by helicopter after losing control in his second practice run. Initial reports confirmed he was conscious post-fall. Doctors have opted to drain a subdural haematoma following further examination of Sarrazin's condition.

Stephane Bulle, the French Alpine skiing team's doctor, noted Sarrazin remains under surveillance despite consciousness. The 30-year-old had clocked the fastest time during the first training run prior to the accident. Sarrazin has a record of winning three downhill races and a Super-G race in the previous World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

