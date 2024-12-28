Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Forced to Withdraw from Sentry Tournament After Hand Injury

Scottie Scheffler, world number one golfer, will miss The Sentry tournament after injuring his hand while preparing Christmas dinner. The accident required surgery to remove glass fragments. Scheffler, who's had an exceptional 2024 season, is expected to recover fully in three to four weeks.

World number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will be absent from The Sentry tournament scheduled for next month after suffering an unexpected hand injury. The incident occurred on Christmas Day while he was preparing dinner, leading to a puncture wound from broken glass in his right hand.

According to a statement from his manager Blake Smith, issued by the PGA Tour, small glass fragments were embedded in Scheffler's palm, necessitating surgical intervention. He is projected to make a full recovery in around three to four weeks, although this means missing the opening of the 2025 season in Maui, Hawaii.

Despite this setback, Scheffler remains optimistic following an outstanding year where he retained his ranking as world number one, earned the PGA Tour Player of the Year title for a third time, won the Masters again, claimed the Olympic gold medal, and captured the season-long FedExCup title.

