Gavaskar Criticizes Pant's Reckless Shot

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticized Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for what he termed a 'stupid' shot that led to his dismissal during a critical phase of the fourth Test match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India was unsettled and in need of a stabilizing partnership on the third day when Pant attempted an audacious scoop shot off a delivery from Scott Boland, only to end up giving a simple catch to Nathan Lyon, much to Gavaskar's dismay.

Gavaskar, renowned for his insightful commentary, expressed his frustration on air, emphasizing that Pant's actions were not justified as part of his natural playing style, deeming the shot 'stupid' and a letdown for the team. Former coach Ravi Shastri also noted it was a 'very risky shot'.

