Left Menu

Gavaskar Criticizes Pant's Reckless Shot

Sunil Gavaskar criticized Rishabh Pant for playing a reckless shot during India's fourth Test against Australia, which led to his dismissal and let the team down at a crucial moment. Gavaskar, while commentating, didn't mince words about Pant's shot selection and termed it stupid and risky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:29 IST
Gavaskar Criticizes Pant's Reckless Shot
Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticized Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for what he termed a 'stupid' shot that led to his dismissal during a critical phase of the fourth Test match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India was unsettled and in need of a stabilizing partnership on the third day when Pant attempted an audacious scoop shot off a delivery from Scott Boland, only to end up giving a simple catch to Nathan Lyon, much to Gavaskar's dismay.

Gavaskar, renowned for his insightful commentary, expressed his frustration on air, emphasizing that Pant's actions were not justified as part of his natural playing style, deeming the shot 'stupid' and a letdown for the team. Former coach Ravi Shastri also noted it was a 'very risky shot'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024