India's Grit versus Australia: Day 3 Highlights and Score

A summary of the third day's play in the fourth Test match between India and Australia. India scored 358/9 in response to Australia's 474. Notable performances include Nitish Kumar Reddy's 105 and Australia's Scott Boland and Pat Cummins, who took three wickets each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:36 IST
India's Grit versus Australia: Day 3 Highlights and Score
The intense battle unfolded on the cricket field as India put up a valiant fight against Australia on the third day of the fourth Test. Ending the day at 358/9, India was led by Nitish Kumar Reddy’s unbeaten 105, facing the formidable Australian bowling attack.

Australia, having declared their innings at 474, expected a sturdy response from the Indian batsmen. Commendable efforts were seen from Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with a solid 82 before being run out. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma and star player Virat Kohli failed to capitalize on starts, falling to Australia's precise bowling.

Australian bowlers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland were exceptional, each taking three wickets while Nathan Lyon added two to his tally. India’s innings witnessed its fair share of ups and downs, but Nitish Kumar Reddy's resilience at the crease indicates a potential comeback for the team in the remaining days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

