Nitish Reddy's Heroic Century Defines Boxing Day Drama

Nitish Reddy, previously unknown in Test cricket, delivered a defining innings on the third day of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia at the MCG. His maiden Test century, an unbeaten 105, was instrumental in rescuing India's first innings and all but assured them a draw in the match.

Reddy's performance, including a vital partnership with Washington Sundar, undid much of Australia's early advantage. With India at a precarious 191 for six, Reddy's combative mindset and skill drove the team's resurgence, which was praised as one of the finest Test performances by legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

The innings had a deeply personal significance for Reddy, mirrored in his emotional on-field celebrations and his father's reaction. His artistry with the bat included 10 boundaries and a six, a showcase of restraint and precision. Meanwhile, another performance by Rishabh Pant grabbed headlines for its contrasting recklessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)