Sundar and Reddy's Stellar Partnership Rescues India in Melbourne

In a match-turning performance, former Australian cricketer Stuart Clark applauded Indian players Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy for their pivotal partnership on Day 3 of the Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. The duo's alliance of 127 runs helped stabilize India's innings, which had been struggling at 221/7, narrowing the deficit to 116 runs.

Washington Sundar's resilient innings concluded when he edged Nathan Lyon to slip for a well-fought 50 from 162 balls with a lone boundary. Despite his departure, the partnership considerably boosted India's prospects. Clark, in an interview with ANI, remarked, "India has forged a solid partnership. Washington and Reddy are performing admirably, forcing Australians to work hard for their wickets and heightening the game's competitive edge as they inch closer to the Australian score."

Clark also commented on Rishabh Pant's earlier dismissal, recognizing that such risks are part and parcel of cricket, "You have to accept the good with the bad," he said. As India reached 358/9 at the close of Day 3, still trailing by 116 runs, the contributions from Sundar and Reddy have vitalized Indian hopes. The contest remains delicately balanced as India strives to overtake Australia's total.

The day's highlight came when Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed his first century in international cricket during the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia. On reaching 99, Reddy confidently struck a four towards mid-on to achieve his maiden Test ton, bringing India back into contention in Melbourne. The emotional moment was compounded by his father's visible joy at the MCG.

Reddy, unbeaten at 105 from 176 balls with a strike rate of 59.66, hit 10 fours and a six during his stellar innings. This achievement places him as the third youngest Indian to score a maiden Test century in Australia, joining the ranks of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. The Indian camp and even Australian players celebrated his efforts, marking a significant day in his burgeoning career.

