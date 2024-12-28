Left Menu

Rising Star Nitish Reddy Impresses in Test Cricket Debut

Young Indian cricketer Nitish Reddy showcased his potential by scoring an unbeaten 105 in the fourth Test against Australia. His performance drew praise from Australian pacer Scott Boland. Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Reddy displayed his batting prowess, indicating a promising future in international cricket.

Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2024
Nitish Reddy's impressive straight drive off Scott Boland, leading him to his maiden Test century, has confirmed his burgeoning talent in international cricket. The young Indian batsman remained unbeaten at 105, helping India reach a competitive 358 for nine in their first innings, thus providing a fighting chance in the ongoing fourth Test.

Australian pacer Scott Boland praised Reddy's performance, highlighting the Indian player's ability to handle pressure and execute shots across the field. "He played really well, striking the ball with precision and showcasing a range of shots," Boland noted, adding that Reddy has been impressive since his debut.

Moreover, Boland remarked on the challenging pitch conditions at the MCG, stating it offered some degree of nip but not to the extent expected. Discussing Australia's bowling strategy, Boland explained how the team aimed to distract Indian batters with wider deliveries post-break, setting a strategic 7-2 field to test their resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

