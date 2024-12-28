Mitchell and Bracewell Lead New Zealand to Tense Win

In an exhilarating display, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell engineered a pivotal 105-run partnership to guide New Zealand to a nail-biting eight-run victory over Sri Lanka in the maiden T20 International clash.

New Zealand's innings was bolstered by Mitchell's 62 and Bracewell's 59, after they found themselves on shaky ground at 65-5 following Wanindu Hasaranga's back-to-back dismissals in the 10th over.

A commendable bowling performance, including Jacob Duffy's crucial over where he took three wickets for just one run, turned the tide for New Zealand, ensuring Sri Lanka fell short by eight runs despite a brilliant 90 from Pathum Nissanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)