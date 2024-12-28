Mitchell and Bracewell Lead New Zealand to Tense Win
Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell's crucial partnership steered New Zealand to a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International. Their combined efforts helped set a challenging target, which Sri Lanka nearly chased down, but key bowling performances at the death sealed New Zealand's win.
In an exhilarating display, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell engineered a pivotal 105-run partnership to guide New Zealand to a nail-biting eight-run victory over Sri Lanka in the maiden T20 International clash.
New Zealand's innings was bolstered by Mitchell's 62 and Bracewell's 59, after they found themselves on shaky ground at 65-5 following Wanindu Hasaranga's back-to-back dismissals in the 10th over.
A commendable bowling performance, including Jacob Duffy's crucial over where he took three wickets for just one run, turned the tide for New Zealand, ensuring Sri Lanka fell short by eight runs despite a brilliant 90 from Pathum Nissanka.
