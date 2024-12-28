Left Menu

Mitchell and Bracewell Lead New Zealand to Tense Win

Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell's crucial partnership steered New Zealand to a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International. Their combined efforts helped set a challenging target, which Sri Lanka nearly chased down, but key bowling performances at the death sealed New Zealand's win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:52 IST
Mitchell and Bracewell Lead New Zealand to Tense Win
Daryl Mitchell Image Credit: Wikibio

In an exhilarating display, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell engineered a pivotal 105-run partnership to guide New Zealand to a nail-biting eight-run victory over Sri Lanka in the maiden T20 International clash.

New Zealand's innings was bolstered by Mitchell's 62 and Bracewell's 59, after they found themselves on shaky ground at 65-5 following Wanindu Hasaranga's back-to-back dismissals in the 10th over.

A commendable bowling performance, including Jacob Duffy's crucial over where he took three wickets for just one run, turned the tide for New Zealand, ensuring Sri Lanka fell short by eight runs despite a brilliant 90 from Pathum Nissanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024