Kyrgios Outraged: Doping Scandals Tarnish Tennis Integrity

Nick Kyrgios has voiced strong disapproval over the recent doping scandals involving top tennis players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. The Australian star criticized what he considered lenient treatments in their cases, calling them 'disgusting' for the sport.

Sinner, the world's top-ranked player at the time, failed two drug tests in March due to trace amounts of the steroid clostebol. An independent tribunal cleared him of wrongdoing, citing unintentional contamination. Meanwhile, Swiatek accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for trimetazidine, blaming sleep medication contamination.

Kyrgios expressed concerns over tennis integrity, suggesting that these cases reflect poorly on the sport. The International Tennis Integrity Agency maintains that all cases are handled on merit, but allegations of bias remain. Sinner could face a two-year ban following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

