Unyielding Partnership: Sundar and Reddy Revive India's Boxing Day Test Hopes

Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy forged a vital 127-run partnership late on the third day of the Boxing Day Test, giving India a fighting chance against Australia. Despite Australia's solid grip, especially after key wickets, India's eighth-wicket pair thwarted a follow-on, strengthening their position in Melbourne.

Sundar, who scored a pivotal fifty, entered the fray with India at 221/7, and alongside Reddy's unbeaten 105, helped narrow the gap against Australia's 474. With two days remaining, Sundar shared his optimism about India's chances, citing favorable bowling conditions and reflecting confidence from the team management.

Reddy, making a memorable Test century, came into his own under pressure, drawing praise from Sundar, who highlighted Reddy's mental toughness and potential, reminiscent of glimpses seen during their time in the IPL. This partnership not only revived India's match prospects but showcased the emergence of young talent.

