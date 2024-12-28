Left Menu

Historic Semifinal Debut for Kerala in National Handball Championship

Kerala reached the Senior National Men's Handball Championship semifinals for the first time in its 53-year history, defeating Uttar Pradesh 45-24. Kerala will face Services next, while Indian Railways will meet Chandigarh after a tense penalty shootout win against Punjab.

Updated: 28-12-2024 22:08 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, Kerala advanced to the semifinals of the Senior National Men's Handball Championship for the first time in the tournament's 53-year history. Their remarkable 45-24 victory over Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinals on Saturday secured their place in the next round.

On Sunday, Kerala will encounter a formidable opponent in Services, who convincingly defeated Andhra Pradesh 39-20 in their own quarterfinal match. This sets the stage for an exciting semifinal clash.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will face Chandigarh in the other semifinal. Railways' path to the semis was marked by a thrilling penalty shootout victory against Punjab, following a 40-40 tie after both regulation and extra time. Railways clinched the win by a narrow 4-3 margin in the shootout.

