Thrilling Comeback: Delhi SG Pipers Clinch Victory in Dramatic Shoot-out

Delhi SG Pipers overcame Gonasika 4-2 in a shoot-out at the inaugural Hockey India League match after both teams were tied at 2-2 in regulation. Tomas Domene's penalty goals helped Delhi, while Struan Walker and Victor Charlet scored for Gonasika, leading to a tense match that culminated in a thrilling victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:35 IST
In an exhilarating match of the inaugural Hockey India League, Delhi SG Pipers emerged victorious against a resilient Gonasika, clinching the win 4-2 through a shoot-out. The regulation game ended 2-2 on Saturday, providing a thrilling experience for spectators.

Delhi's Tomas Domene showcased exceptional skills by converting two crucial penalty corners in the 5th and 39th minutes. Meanwhile, Gonasika's score was driven by goals from Struan Walker and Victor Charlet in the 26th and 35th minutes respectively, setting up a high-stakes encounter.

The game witnessed a dramatic shift in momentum with both teams fighting hard. A crucial save by Gonasika's goalkeeper in the final moments of the third quarter couldn't prevent Delhi's eventual triumph as the shoot-out favored the Pipers, sealing their triumphant comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

