Victor Wembanyama: From NBA Star to Chess Enthusiast

Victor Wembanyama, known for his prowess on the NBA court, showcased his chess skills at Washington Square Park in New York. Amidst the drizzle, a handful of fans gathered as Wembanyama challenged enthusiasts at the historic Chess Plaza.

The towering 7-foot 3-inch NBA star, who recently secured the Rookie of the Year title and an Olympic silver medal, shared his passion for chess by interacting with fans. In a light-hearted spirit, Wembanyama admitted to enjoying the games despite a few losses.

Wembanyama's interest in chess began at age seven, and he now suggests a unique initiative: an NBA players' chess tournament with the potential to raise funds for charity. His ambition is to unite his fellow players in the love of the game.

