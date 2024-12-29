Left Menu

Victor Wembanyama: From NBA Star to Chess Enthusiast

Victor Wembanyama, famed NBA player, ventured into chess at New York's Washington Square Park, engaging fans and highlighting his interest in the game. Despite losing to two pros, he enjoyed the experience and proposed an NBA players' chess tournament for charity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 03:03 IST
Victor Wembanyama, known for his prowess on the NBA court, showcased his chess skills at Washington Square Park in New York. Amidst the drizzle, a handful of fans gathered as Wembanyama challenged enthusiasts at the historic Chess Plaza.

The towering 7-foot 3-inch NBA star, who recently secured the Rookie of the Year title and an Olympic silver medal, shared his passion for chess by interacting with fans. In a light-hearted spirit, Wembanyama admitted to enjoying the games despite a few losses.

Wembanyama's interest in chess began at age seven, and he now suggests a unique initiative: an NBA players' chess tournament with the potential to raise funds for charity. His ambition is to unite his fellow players in the love of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

