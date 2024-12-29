Left Menu

Auckland FC Triumphs in A-League Debut: Corica's Coaching Shines

Auckland FC delivered a stellar performance by defeating Central Coast Mariners 4-1, after their first loss in the A-League. Coach Steve Corica praised the team for their resilience, as they now lead the standings by four points in their debut season.

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica heralded his team's resilience after they bounced back from their first-ever A-League defeat with a commanding 4-1 win over Central Coast Mariners. The victory puts the newcomers four points clear at the top.

After last week's 4-0 loss to Western United, Auckland delivered a clinical performance in Gosford. Corica, a former Sydney FC coach, said, "It was a great response to last week," highlighting the team's collaborative effort. Notably, this was a first for Auckland, scoring four goals with contributions from Hiroki Sakai, Jake Brimmer, Guillermo May, and Logan Rogerson.

With second-placed Adelaide United faltering against Western Sydney Wanderers, Auckland extended their lead amidst the A-League competition. "The boys have got great attitudes," Corica remarked, emphasizing the team's spirit and focus. Despite being at the top, he acknowledged more work lies ahead this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

