Pratik Chaudhari's Strike Ends Kerala Blasters' Unbeaten Run as Jamshedpur FC Shines

In a thrilling encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur FC emerged victorious against Kerala Blasters FC with a narrow 1-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday. The match's decisive moment came in the second half, courtesy of a crucial strike by defender Pratik Chaudhari. This win propelled Jamshedpur FC from eighth to fourth place in the league standings, with a total of 21 points from 12 matches.

Kerala Blasters FC had a promising start with an attacking chance from Noah Sadaoui in the 30th minute, who creatively set up Kwame Peprah. However, Peprah's header missed the target. Just minutes later, Javi Hernandez squandered an opportunity to score after a drive initiated from midfield. However, Kerala returned strongly in the second half, with Naocha Singh testing Jamshedpur's goalkeeper Albino Gomes with a powerful shot.

The crucial breakthrough for Jamshedpur FC came in the 61st minute when Pratik Chaudhari capitalized on a loose ball to net his third-ever ISL goal. Despite Kerala Blasters FC's efforts, they failed to keep an away clean sheet for the entire 2024 calendar year, having played 14 away games without success. Substitute Seiminlen Doungel's late efforts weren't enough to alter the outcome. The key performer, Pratik Chaudhari, excelled in defense with nine clearances. Jamshedpur FC will next face Bengaluru FC, while Kerala Blasters FC will take on Punjab FC.

