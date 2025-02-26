FC Goa Eyes Top-Two Finish as Punjab FC Fights for Survival in ISL 2024-25 Clash

In a pivotal showdown, FC Goa (FCG) will travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday for a clash with Punjab FC (PFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. With 42 points from 21 games, FC Goa is in commendable form, bagging four wins in their last five encounters. Their goal is to secure a top-two finish, currently holding a five-point lead over third-placed Jamshedpur FC. Such a finish would guarantee a spot in the semi-finals.

Punjab FC, coached by Panagiotis Dilmperis, has accrued 24 points from 21 games. For them to secure a playoff spot, they must win their remaining matches while hoping for NorthEast United FC to lose both of their encounters and for Mumbai City FC to gain no more than one point. Additionally, favorable outcomes are needed from Odisha FC and East Bengal FC's games. This, combined with outperforming Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC on goal difference, remains their only path to playoff qualification.

Historically, FC Goa has maintained a strong record against Punjab FC, winning two out of their three ISL meetings, including a 2-1 victory in this season's reverse fixture. For Punjab FC, defensive issues loom large as they haven't kept a clean sheet against Goa and have conceded in their last 12 ISL matches — an unwanted record this season. With FC Goa's potential to exploit this weakness, especially given their striking accuracy of 48.5% and impressive goal tally in 2025, they seek to solidify their away performance record with another win.

