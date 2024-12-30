Cummins and Starc Dominate as India Struggles in Melbourne

On a pivotal day five of the fourth test in Melbourne, Australian bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have placed India on the back foot. Cummins struck twice in a single over, first removing Rohit Sharma with an edge to gully before dismissing KL Rahul in the slips.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a tense atmosphere with rival supporters vocalizing mixed reactions as Indian captain Virat Kohli headed to the crease. Kohli, out for only five runs, was caught by Khawaja off Starc, adding to the visitors' struggles with a score of 33 for three at lunch.

In earlier moments of the test, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his prowess, finishing with impressive match figures of 5-57, summing up nine wickets, while compatriot Mohammed Siraj returned with a strong showing of 3-70. Their efforts were overshadowed by the Australian bowling attack, accentuating a challenging day for India.

