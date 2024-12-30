Left Menu

India's Resilience Shines on Day 5 Against Australia

Chasing a daunting 340-run target, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's resistance against Australia on Day 5 of the fourth Test at the MCG. Despite early setbacks, the duo remained unbeaten, pushing India to 112/3 at Tea. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc troubled the Indian top-order early in the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:13 IST
In a valiant pursuit of a 340-run target, India showcased resilience through Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who guided the team unscathed into the second session on Day 5 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia in Melbourne.

At Tea, India's scoreboard read 112/3, still 228 runs shy of victory, with Jaiswal and Pant unbeaten on 63 and 28 runs, respectively. Both batsmen steadied the innings after three wickets fell in quick succession during the first session.

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, surprised many by deploying Marnus Labuschagne for a short-ball strategy just before Tea. As the ball showed signs of wear, opportunities to score improved, with Pant demonstrating strong defensive techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

