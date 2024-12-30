Australia Stuns India in Boxing Day Showdown: WTC Hopes Bleak

India's dreams of securing a spot in their third-consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final were severely undermined after an unexpected loss to Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Melbourne on Monday. The Boxing Day Test was a battle of resilience, with Australia emerging victorious on the final day, securing a 2-1 lead in the series.

The match, marked by its unpredictable nature, saw India struggling for dominance even though victory or at least a draw seemed possible after India bowled Australia out for 234 early on the final day. However, Australia swiftly shifted the momentum, resulting in a cluster of Indian wickets and culminating in a heavy 184-run defeat for the visitors.

India's WTC final prospects now depend on their performance in Sydney and Sri Lanka's success against Australia. A win in Sydney would give India a 55.26% points percentage, but they also need Sri Lanka to secure at least a 1-0 series win against Australia. A draw in Sydney would leave India with a 51.75% points percentage, eliminating them from the WTC race.

South Africa currently leads the WTC standings, having already qualified for the final set for next year in London. India sits third with 114 points and a 52.78% points percentage after playing 18 matches and winning nine in the ongoing WTC cycle. Despite aiming for a 340-run chase, India's efforts were thwarted in the final session by Australia's bowling prowess, capping a memorable victory for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)