Left Menu

WTCA Terminates Licenses Amid Allegations of Fraud and Violations

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) has terminated 13 licenses held by WTC Noida Development and Spire Techpark due to alleged violations and fraud. This comes amid an Enforcement Directorate probe into potential criminal activities. The termination aims to protect WTCA's reputation and is effective from February 19, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:54 IST
WTCA Terminates Licenses Amid Allegations of Fraud and Violations
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) has taken decisive action by terminating 13 licenses held by WTC Noida Development and Spire Techpark. This significant development follows multiple violations of license agreements and an ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate into allegations of fraud.

According to a WTCA statement released on Tuesday, the violations included material breaches of agreements and failures to comply with WTCA bylaws. The termination, effective February 19, 2025, affects licenses for several Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Noida, among others.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids, uncovering assets worth thousands of crores in relation to this case. Complaints from homebuyers and investors have resulted in multiple FIRs, highlighting the severity of the issue. The WTCA distanced itself from the actions of its licensees, emphasizing its role as a non-political association focused on global trade expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025