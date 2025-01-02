Australia Announces XI for Crucial Sydney Test Against India

In a strategic move ahead of the final match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Australia has disclosed its playing eleven for the Sydney Test. The team currently leads the series 2-1 following their 184-run victory in Melbourne, which also ended India's hopes of securing a spot in the World Test Championship Final.

In a surprise selection twist, Beau Webster, aged 31, has been named in the squad, making his debut in Sydney while the seasoned all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is left out. The decision follows Sam Konstas' impressive debut performance in Melbourne, making Webster the second newcomer for Australia in this series.

Webster becomes the 469th player to don the Australian Test cap. Pat Cummins has clarified that Marsh's omission is not due to fitness issues, despite previous back complaints. Marsh's dismissal stems from his average performance, leading Australia to favor Webster's impressive recent form in first-class matches.

Star pacer Mitchell Starc, despite rib soreness, retains his place in the team, having been declared fit. With Webster's recent display, taking 12 wickets in his last three matches and contributing significantly with the bat, Australia eyes a commanding performance in Sydney starting January 3 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Australian lineup features Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey as wicketkeeper, Pat Cummins as captain, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

(With inputs from agencies.)