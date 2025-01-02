Left Menu

Australia Announces XI for Crucial Sydney Test Against India

Australia unveils its playing eleven for the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, including debutant Beau Webster. The team leads India 2-1 after the Melbourne win and aims to solidify its dominance. Mitchell Marsh is replaced by Webster, marking another strategic choice in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:03 IST
Australia Announces XI for Crucial Sydney Test Against India
Beau Webster. (Picture: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic move ahead of the final match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Australia has disclosed its playing eleven for the Sydney Test. The team currently leads the series 2-1 following their 184-run victory in Melbourne, which also ended India's hopes of securing a spot in the World Test Championship Final.

In a surprise selection twist, Beau Webster, aged 31, has been named in the squad, making his debut in Sydney while the seasoned all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is left out. The decision follows Sam Konstas' impressive debut performance in Melbourne, making Webster the second newcomer for Australia in this series.

Webster becomes the 469th player to don the Australian Test cap. Pat Cummins has clarified that Marsh's omission is not due to fitness issues, despite previous back complaints. Marsh's dismissal stems from his average performance, leading Australia to favor Webster's impressive recent form in first-class matches.

Star pacer Mitchell Starc, despite rib soreness, retains his place in the team, having been declared fit. With Webster's recent display, taking 12 wickets in his last three matches and contributing significantly with the bat, Australia eyes a commanding performance in Sydney starting January 3 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Australian lineup features Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey as wicketkeeper, Pat Cummins as captain, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025