Shane Watson's Trust in Kohli and Rohit Ahead of Champions Trophy
Former cricketer Shane Watson describes India's absence from Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as unfortunate, placing hope in players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to overcome their current slumps. He highlights the importance of the tournament in providing context and maintaining the one-day format amidst changes in the cricket landscape.
Shane Watson, a former Australian all-rounder, expressed disappointment over India's inability to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy. He sees this situation as unfortunate but believes that the tournament offers a significant opportunity for India's star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to overcome their current struggles with form.
The ICC has decided on a 'Hybrid' model for this edition, meaning India will play their matches in Dubai. Watson emphasized the Champions Trophy's role in breaking the four-year gap between ODI World Cups and offering a fresh narrative for the one-day game, which balances Test and T20 formats.
Despite a challenging period for Kohli and Sharma, Watson remains confident in their ODI abilities, especially in different playing conditions like Dubai, while praising young talent Nitish Kumar Reddy's potential as an all-rounder, who could thrive in both one-day and T20 formats.
