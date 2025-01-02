Left Menu

Gambhir's Confidence Sky-High as India Gears Up for Crucial Sydney Test

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is confident of victory in the final Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite Australia's lead. The Indian squad faces a setback with pacer Akash Deep's injury, but Gambhir remains optimistic about their skills and future potential in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:16 IST
Gambhir's Confidence Sky-High as India Gears Up for Crucial Sydney Test
Gautam Gambhir. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's cricket team, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is entering the crucial final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney with renewed confidence. Despite trailing 2-1 against Australia after a significant loss in Melbourne, Gambhir believes in his team's ability to secure victory in the upcoming game.

As the teams prepare to face off on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Gambhir addressed the media at a pre-match conference, asserting his belief in the team's skill set and potential. He emphasized that the Indian squad possesses the talent needed to not only win the Sydney Test but also to achieve great feats in the future.

However, the team faces a challenge with pacer Akash Deep sidelined due to a back injury, forcing a change in the lineup. Despite this setback, Gambhir's optimism remains unshaken as India prepares to compete fiercely against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025