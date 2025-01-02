Pat Cummins Considers Skipping Sri Lanka Tour for Family Priorities
Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, hinted at possibly missing the upcoming Sri Lankan tour for the birth of his second child. Cummins' decision is influenced by family priorities following the passing of his mother last year. In his absence, Steve Smith or Travis Head will lead the team.
Pat Cummins, the captain of the Australian cricket team, has signaled that he might forego the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka to be present for the birth of his second child. The tour coincides with his wife Becky's due date, prompting Cummins to consider prioritizing family over cricket.
Cummins' potential absence would see either Steve Smith or Travis Head take the helm as captain for the two test matches scheduled on January 29 and February 6. This decision also reflects a shift in Cummins' personal priorities following the impactful loss of his mother last year.
''Family, enjoyment, and finding joy in life have become my focus,'' Cummins shared, recalling his parents' advice to appreciate each moment. He previously regretted missing crucial early days after the birth of his first child, Albie, and aims to avoid a repeat by balancing his commitments more effectively this time around.
